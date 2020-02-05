

News at a Glance



Trump' and 'not guilty' number one trending topic worldwide as the internet reacts to Trump's acquittal by Senate Linda Ikeji Blog - On Wednesday night, the US Senate voted to discharge and acquit Trump over the charges of obstruction of congress and abuse of power leveled against him by the House of Reps. A five month investigation and subsequent trial by congress into whether ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



