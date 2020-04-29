Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump bashes media agencies NY Times and Washington Post, after applauding Politico for their apology for a wrong report about him
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - US President, Donald Trump, has praised American news site, Politico, for apologizing about a wrong post made about him while continuing his bashing of some of his least favorite media agencies - NY Post and Washington Post. Politico, reported last ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Trump accuses WHO of being ‘pipe organ’ for China - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 #Coronavirus: Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua Shares Foods Items In Lagos (Video Inside) - Benco News, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19: FG delivers 110 truckloads of food to Kano – Minister - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
4 NYC Woman Slams Mayor Bill De Blasio After Husband’s Corpse Left For Hours - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: FG to Decontaminate 123 Aircraft and 13 Airports - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 700 People Die In Iran After Drinking Alcohol To Cure Coronavirus - Gist More, 5 hours ago
7 Nigerian Businesswoman, Judith Omonua, Dies Ahead Of Her Surgery Delayed By The Lockdown - Willamazen, 5 hours ago
8 65 arrested for holding a party in Lagos despite lockdown - Naija Log, 5 hours ago
9 FG orders banks to open from Monday - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
10 CBN resumes US dollar sales for SMEs and school fees - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
