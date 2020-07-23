Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump cancels Republican National Convention in Jacksonville over coronavirus concerns
News photo Today News Africa  - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he’s cancelled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, over coronavirus concerns.

11 hours ago
Trump cancels Republican convention in Florida as Coronavirus spread gets worse Page One:
After months of being adamant that his campaign will be business as usual, President Trump...
Trump cancels Florida Convention as U.S COVID cases soar The Citizen:
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer hold part of the Republican Party's nominating convention in Florida in August because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
Trump Calls Off Florida Segment Of GOP National Convention The Will:
he coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination.
Trump Cancels Jacksonville Portion Of GOP Convention Global Village Extra:
President Trump says he’s canceled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, citing health concerns over the coronavirus and a need to protect the public.


