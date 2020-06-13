Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump changes date of Oklahoma rally to ‘respect’ emancipation holiday
News photo Ogene African  - WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the “Juneteenth” holiday, to June 20th out of respect for a day commemorating the end of US slavery.

   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: FG reveals drugs used on patients, gives update on Madagascar medicine - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
2 Closer Look At The Luxurious Lifestyle Of Hushpuppi With Other Celebrities - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
3 Why Aisha Buhari aides were arrested police - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Ayade lobbies Imoke, NASS over northern senatorial by-election - Velox News, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian soldiers battle Boko Haram in Borno - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Shooting in Presidential Villa: PDP reveals what Buhari must do - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Police arrest three suspected armed robbers, recover two AK-47 rifles, others - FR News, 2 hours ago
8 72m children in Africa are forced into child labour – WHO - NNN, 2 hours ago
9 Africa COVID-19 cases hit 222,000, death toll over 6,000 – WHO - NNN, 2 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s WTO candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, looks to bridge the US-China schism - Global Upfront, 2 hours ago
