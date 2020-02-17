

News at a Glance



Trump doesn't want war with us as it will affect his re-election- Iran's president Rouhani Linda Ikeji Blog - Iran's president Hassan Rouhani has stated that he doesn't believe Trump wants a war with his country as it will ''affect his re-election prospects.'' According to Rouhani, the US' maximum pressure sanctions against Iran has failed, and the Iranian ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



