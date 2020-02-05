Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Trump in State of Union speech: 'I keep my promises'
News photo The Guardian  - President Donald Trump delivered a self-congratulatory State of the Union speech Tuesday on the eve of near certain acquittal in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for his re-election bid.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nancy Pelosi rips up a printed copy of Trump Linda Ikeji Blog:
The US State of the Union for 2020 took a different turn as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi was spotted on camera ripping up a printed copy of President Donald Trump's address.
Olisa TV:
So, another drama is playing out in America: last night, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of President Trump‘s prepared remarks at the conclusion of his State of the Union address.
Video: Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips apart Donald Trump’s speech First Reports:
The cold war between the speaker of the United States’ Congress, Nancy Pelosi, and President Donald Trump has reached a new high after she ripped the latter’s speech. But it was Donald Trump who perhaps first started it.
News Dey:
The Exact Moment Pelosi Ripped In Pieces Trump’s Speech (Photo) The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping off the president’s, Donald Trump speech after he had finished giving...


   More Picks
1 Telcos hike calls, data charges as Regime begins 7.5% VAT - The Breaking Times, 46 mins ago
2 US speaks on Buhari’s fight against corruption - Edujandon, 51 mins ago
3 Emir Sanusi faces fresh probe by Ganduje - PM News, 52 mins ago
4 Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria passes on - Today, 55 mins ago
5 Financial institutions ignoring our loan requests — FG - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 hour ago
6 Trump snubs Speaker Pelosi , she rips his state of union speech - PM News, 1 hour ago
7 Supreme Court Yet To Give Us Date For The Review Of Imo Judgement – Onyeagocha - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 The best movies that came out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Fortune - Fuze, 1 hour ago
9 Alleged N3.1bn Suswam’s People Threatened To Kill Me And My Family..Witness - CKN Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Fire razes lawmaker’s residence in Zamfara - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info