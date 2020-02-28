Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump says not to panic after first coronavirus death on US soil
The Guardian  - President Donald Trump said Saturday that despite the first death on US soil from the new coronavirus, the threat to Americans remained low and there was no reason for "panic."

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Ondo 2020: Ex-deputy governor, PDP chieftains decamp to APC - The News, 1 hour ago
2 By-election: INEC publishes credentials of candidates in 4 states - News Diary Online, 1 hour ago
3 Rampant Watford end Liverpool’s invincible dream with emphatic victory - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
4 Norwegian ambassador visits Saro-Wiwa’s home amidst emotions - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Obasanjo warns: Nigeria moving to point of no return - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Catholic Church Modifies Worship Mode In Lagos - Naija Olofofo, 2 hours ago
7 US records first coronavirus death - News Verge, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos govt relocates coronavirus index case - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Lady cries out after stumbling upon her photo her best friend placed in a voodoo bottle - Gist Reel, 2 hours ago
10 Coronavirus kills member of Iranian parliament, one week after he was elected - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
