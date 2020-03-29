Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump vaunts his TV ratings amid virus pandemic
The Guardian  - US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to vaunt the television ratings of his daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic gripping the United States.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 NCDC confirms 14 new Covid-19 cases as Nigeria’s coronavirus report crosses 100+ - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Abba Kyari speaks from isolation centre - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
3 Lovers drown in Ekiti dam - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
4 I Meant Coronavirus Would Vanish Spiritually and Not Physically – T.B Joshua - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases - Page One, 6 hours ago
6 New York records 3,250 new cases, 161 deaths in 24 hours - NNN, 6 hours ago
7 ‘I hope to resume work soon’, Abba Kyari speaks 6 days after testing positive for coronavirus - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 "Wetin Person Eyes No Go See For This Isolation Period" - Kemi Afolabi Cries Out As She Reveals What Her Husband Did To Her. - Gboah, 6 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Organisations, people exempted from President Buhari’s lock down order – Daily Trust - Head Topics, 6 hours ago
10 Buhari lacks power to restrict movement in Lagos, Abuja – Adegboruwa - Head Topics, 6 hours ago
