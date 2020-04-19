Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump warns China could face consequences if they deliberately misinformed the world on Coronavirus
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President of the United States, Donald J.Trump, has warned the Chinese government it'll face grave consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic. that has killed hundreds of thousands of people world wide.Trump said he ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Why Attendees Of Kyari’s Funeral Were Barred From Aso Rock – Garba Shehu - Reporters Wall, 4 hours ago
2 Canada police arrest suspected gunman, say there have been several victims - NNN, 4 hours ago
3 WHO official tests positive for coronavirus in Bauchi, UNICEF/WHO offices closed down - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
4 China: Wuhan lab Trump, US accused of creating coronavirus opens up - Velox News, 4 hours ago
5 Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – Your Love World April 19 2020 - Naija Page, 4 hours ago
6 68-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Lagos - Wotzup NG, 4 hours ago
7 COVID-19: PDP demands suspension of ATM, Mobile transfer, Electricity charges - Nigerian Pilot, 4 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Obaseki imposes 10-day dusk-to-dawn curfew on Edo - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 We Have Spent Over N1bn In The Fight Against COVID19 – Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
10 'Madness' to restart Serie A, says Brescia boss after contracting coronavirus - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
