Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Trump’s Impeachment Charges Were Made Up, US Senate Won’t Uphold It – Putin
Reporters Wall  - Vladimir Putin of Russia has dismissed the impeachment charges against his US counterpart, President Donald More

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 FUTO Students Who Landed In Bosnian Refugee Camp ‘On Their Way Home’ - Concise News, 2 hours ago
2 PREMIER LEAGUE!! See The Latest Update On Pogba’s Future At Man United - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s International Reputation Is Damaged Over Sowore’s Rearrest – Former Us Ambassador, John Campbell - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 ‘Talk now’ – Fani-Kayode tells Danjuma to reveal ‘secrets in Nigeria - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
5 President Buhari Receives Gowon At The State House (Pictures) - News Dey, 2 hours ago
6 2020 FCTA Budget: Senate approves N278bn against N232bn proposal - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are based on a super-elite US Navy training program, and fighter pilots say the films are pretty spot on – INSIDER - Fuze, 2 hours ago
8 Ekiti PDP lawyer counters party chairman over alleged sale of party secretariat by Fayose - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 What Buhari Told APC Govs After Supreme Court Verdicts - Concise News, 2 hours ago
10 The Forgotten Story of Hafsatu, The Beloved & Eldest Wife of Sardauna of Sokoto Sir Ahmadu Bello Who Was Assassinated By Coupists While Protecting Her Husband From Bullets In 1966 - Abiyamo, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info