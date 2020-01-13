

News at a Glance



Trump’s Trial: Senators’ll ‘Pay A Price’ If They Block Witnesses, Warns Speaker The Nigeria Lawyer - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that senators will “pay a price” if they block new witnesses from testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. She said Americans expect a fair trial. Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House plans to ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



