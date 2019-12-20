Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

1 Tupac's Former Bodyguard 'Who Helped Rapper Fake His Death' Claims He Has Proof The Rapper Never Died - 9ja News Arena, 54 mins ago
2 This fool wear Aba made pass anything - Actor Ik Ogbonna Slams Timaya over celebrities fashion remark - AY Naija NG, 1 hour ago
3 NDDC: How Akpabio moved against Oshiomhole, Sylva, Omo-Agege - The Capital, 1 hour ago
4 Police Arrest Traditional Ruler, Others for Alleged Armed Robbery, Kidnapping - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Trump approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions - Khor Gist, 3 hours ago
6 Motorcyclist rapes woman, beheads her son - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Shatta Bandle Wears Boxing Gloves, Threatens To Beat Anthony Joshua (Video) - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 CJN: ‘Sharia Law Is Not Islamisation Of Nigeria’ – Islamic Scholars - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 It’s time to focus on fulfilling campaign promises, Buhari tells APC govs - Ripples Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 John Boyega dismisses Sugabelly after she criticized the outfit he wore to the Star Wars Premiere in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
