Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Twenty killed in ‘holy oil’ stampede in Tanzania
Nigeria Newspaper
- Twenty killed in ‘holy oil’ stampede in Tanzania
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
21%
More Picks
1
Homeless Nigerian man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago -
Daily Info,
40 mins ago
2
I Had A Crush- Regina Askia Reveals -
Gist Lovers,
1 hour ago
3
Yemi Alade Begins Search For Two Female Artistes’ To Sign -
GL Trends,
1 hour ago
4
Twenty killed in ‘holy oil’ stampede in Tanzania -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
5
US Govt discovers El Chapo's drug-smuggling tunnel with underground railway from Mexico to US -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
6
‘I will not reverse IPPIS policy” – Buhari tells lecturers -
Edujandon,
2 hours ago
7
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate launches reality show -
Today,
2 hours ago
8
Church shooting after a funeral leaves at least 2 dead and multiple people injured in Florida -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
9
Well Drillers Partner FG on Rural Development -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
10
20 die in church service as they rush to get anointed -
Nigerian Eye,
3 hours ago
