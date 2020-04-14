

News at a Glance



Twenty new cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria 9ja Glitz - Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos 2 in Edo 2 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Ondo As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths No of states ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



