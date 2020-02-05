Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Twice unlucky! Ex-convict arrested for robbery 6 months after release from prison
News photo Ripples  - An ex-convict, 42-year-old Micheal Obinna from Achina, Aguata Council Area of Anambra State, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for armed robbery six months after he was released from prison.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 You'll Pay Back $321m Abacha Loot If It Is Stolen Again - US Warns Nigeria - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Stop Discussing Your Plans With Your Wives If You Want To Succeed - Wiseman Advises Men - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Coronavirus: Reps Rejects Evacuating Nigerians From China - Brainnews Radio, 1 hour ago
4 Roche Restates Commitment to Fight against Cancer - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Policeman allegedly commits suicide at Panti police cell in Lagos - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
6 US announces additional $40m aid to Nigeria - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Twice unlucky! Ex-convict arrested for robbery 6 months after release from prison - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 ICPC confirms PEF GM arrest - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 Woman Cuts Off Rapist's Pen!s As He Tries To Attack Her Days Before His Wedding - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
10 Policeman commits suicide in Lagos prison - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info