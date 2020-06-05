Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Twitter disables Trump campaign’s George Floyd video tribute
The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, in a move that adds to tensions between the social media platform and the U.S.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Miyetti Allah to roll out 100,000 vigilantes across Nigeria – Abdullahi Bodejo - Velox News, 2 hours ago
2 War against racial hate: Serena Williams’ husband resigns from Reddit 40 mins ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Bello’s strange U-turn - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Nigeria records 328 new infections - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Not yet Uhuru for Deputy Governor - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Madagascar's education minister fired for $2.2million sweets for school children Fraud - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
7 328 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 11844. Death toll now 333 - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Nigeria records 328 new cases of COVID-19 - TVC News, 3 hours ago
9 Abba/Ukpo Land Tussle: Richest Man In Abba Arrested Over Unlicensed Guns - Naija Choice, 4 hours ago
10 Trudeau joins anti-racism demonstration in Ottawa - NNN, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info