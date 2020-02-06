Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Twitter stories: Choirmaster marries his ex girlfriend's ex-girlfriend
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman who left the choir after sexting with the choirmaster took to Twitter to reveal that the choirmaster, who is her ex, is getting married to another person she once dated.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Trader who tortured her niece with her Fingernails and Horsewhips remanded in Prison - Luci Post, 4 hours ago
2 Drug Lord, Pablo Escobar's Hitman Who Killed 3000 People Dies Of Cancer - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
3 Kaduna Polytechnic to create 15 new departments to enhance academic excellence - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
4 Supreme Court quashes Abacha family’s bid to access ex-military ruler’s foreign accounts - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 Man narrates how policemen wanted to impound his power bike in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
6 Photos: First Female ADC to a Governor in Nigeria - The News, 4 hours ago
7 Meet 9-Year-Old Boy Who Has ‘Calendar Dates In His Brain’ - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: U.S. announces $100 m aid for China, others - NNN, 4 hours ago
9 Fake News: Lagos not distributing free buses to okada riders - PM News, 5 hours ago
10 Peace Summit: Lalong cautions religious, traditional leaders against inciteful statements - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
