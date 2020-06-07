

Twitter user who accused Uti Nwachukwu of rape deletes her account. He reacts. Linda Ikeji Blog - The Twitter user who accused actormedia personality, Uti Nwachukwu, of rape, has deleted the account. This comes 48 hours after Uti petitioned the police and demanded an investigation into the rape allegation.



