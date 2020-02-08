

News at a Glance



Two Corps Members Wed In Their NYSC khaki In Kano Information Nigeria - Two serving corps members in Kano, who met during their orientation program, have tied the knot in the most unusual way. The couple, Mohammed Alhaji Musa and Hauwa Yahaya Bagudu got married in their NYSC Khakis. A post on NYSC Official Forum reads; ” ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



