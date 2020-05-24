Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
Channels Television
3
This Day
4
Leadership
5
Financial Watch
6
Linda Ikeji Blog
7
Daily Times
8
Complete Sports
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Techpoint
11
The Guardian
12
Nairaland Forum
13
Premium Times
14
Naija Loaded
15
Too Xclusive
News at a Glance
Two Killed, 1,613 Households Razed As Fire Engulfs Muna IDP Camp In Borno
The Will
- LS, May 25, (THEWILL) – About 1,613 houses at the Muna garage Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, have been gutted by fire. Two persons who sustained severe burns have also died from their wounds.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
At least one person was killed and many others injured in a fire outbreak that occurred at the Muna garage IDP camp in Borno state over the weekend. According to...
News Break:
One person has been killed, and many others injured in a fire outbreak that occurred at the Muna garage Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno State, over the weekend.
Within Nigeria:
One killed and many others injured in a fire outbreak that happened at the Muna garage IDP camp in Borno state over the weekend. This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency in Borno state.
More Picks
1
Sunny Snaps Back At Fan & Tells Them Their Life Is Worthless -
Gistvile,
2 hours ago
2
WHO suspends trial of hydoxychloroquine for COVID-19 -
News Dey,
2 hours ago
3
I Want To Fight Conor McGregor – UFC fighter Kamaru Usman -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
2 hours ago
4
New Telegraph Editor, Waheed Bakare is dead -
Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
5
Man Shares Photos To Show The State Of An Apartment A Landlord Is Renting For ₦350,000 -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
6
Lufthansa agrees bailout with German government -
NNN,
2 hours ago
7
Northern Muslim military imposed constitution on Nigeria – Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo -
Ogene African,
2 hours ago
8
Grieving dog named Guardian refuses to his sister’s side after she was killed on a road (photos) -
Gistvile,
2 hours ago
9
Lady calls for her boyfriend’s arrest for allegedly assaulting her while pregnant with their child -
Kemi Filani Blog,
2 hours ago
10
8 Things We All Loved About Nigerian Universities -
News Dey,
2 hours ago
