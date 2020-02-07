

Two Killed, Houses Razed, Hundreds Displaced As Tivs, Jukuns Restart Fight This Day - By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo Two persons were killed and several houses burnt when gunmen suspected to be Jukun militia attacked Ibua village, a Tiv settlement, along Wukari-Ibi Road in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State late on Thursday night.



News Credibility Score: 95%



