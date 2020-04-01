Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Two Nigerian engineers hailed after fixing faulty ventilators for free as their contribution to curb Coronavirus (Photos)
Yaba Left Online  - Two Nigerian engineers who hail from Jos have been lauded on and off social media as heroes for the work they did as part of their contribution to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country The two went to the Jos University Teaching Hospital and ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: : UK Starts Building Temporary Mortuary, The Size Of Two Football Fields (Photos) - Daily Family, 7 hours ago
2 Prince Charles Speaks For The First Time About Suffering Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 Two Nigerian Men Hailed As Heroes After They Volunteer To Fix Faulty Ventilators For Free As Their Contribution To Curb Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 Access Bank makes transaction easier during lockdowm - PM News, 7 hours ago
5 Infinix creates online platform that allows users to check in with doctors, health advisors amidst Coronavirus pandemic - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Video: Nigerian Immigration Boss, Babandede, Praises God for Contracting Coronavirus - Newsmakers, 7 hours ago
7 UK Begins Construction Of Temporary Mortuary For COVID-19 Death Victims - The Breaking Times, 7 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Edo govt warn traders against hiking the price of food items - Eco City Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 #BattleOfHit: ‘Teni Should Work With Me If She Wants To Grow Bigger’ – Masterkraft - Gbextra Online Portal, 7 hours ago
10 Lockdown: Jack Black’s Tiktok Video Breaks the Internet - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info