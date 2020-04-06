

News at a Glance



Two arrested for defiling minors in Anambra and stealing panties Linda Ikeji Blog - Two suspects have been arrested by the Anambra State Police command for allegedly defiling two minors at different locations in the State. The state police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the arrest said Emeka Ogbukaifedi defiled a16-year ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



