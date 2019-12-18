Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Two killed as mob burns church over missing child
Premium Times
- One of the victims is a police officer.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
A policeman and an unidentified person were killed on Wednesday as suspected arsonists burnt down a worship house, Sotitobire Miracle Centre, in Oshinle, Akure, the Ondo State capital.There had been tension in the area over the reported disappearance ...
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
The Ondo State Police Command has declared false, the viral news that the body of a missing boy was exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure, a church earlier destroyed by irate youths in the state.
More Picks
1
JAMB abolishes N100m allocation to state offices – Registrar -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 hour ago
2
Buhari sacks Odubu-led NNDC Board -
Affairs TV,
1 hour ago
3
Donald Trump becomes third US president in history to be impeached -
The Breaking Times,
2 hours ago
4
Why South-West Governors Are Scared Of Taking Action Against Herdsmen - Afenifere -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
5
Minimum Wage: Governors speak on challenges of implementation -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
6
Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
7
President Donald Trump impeached, Reveals Next Line Of Action -
AY Naija NG,
2 hours ago
8
Supreme Court upholds elections of eight state governors -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
9
"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Nigerian man Olatunfe Anthony living on Victoria Island with a friend has been declared missing in Lagos -
Abiyamo,
2 hours ago
