Two killed in Anambra communal clash
News photo The Guardian  - Two ancient agrarian communities of Achalla and Urum in Awka North Local Government area of Anambra State are feared dead over claim of ownership of communal land in dispute.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Six dead, houses burnt as Benue communities clash Top Naija:
A renewed communal clash between the Bonga community in Konshisha and the Ukpute community in Oju Local Government Areas of Benue State left at least six people dead and several houses burnt on Sunday. Among the houses burnt was a Church. The two local ...
2 killed in Anambra communal clash Online Nigeria:
