

News at a Glance



Two killed, scores injured as overhead tank collapses on pre-nursery classroom Champion Newspapers - By Pamela Eboh, Awka An overhead tank filled with water on Wednesday fell into a classroom of Royal Kings Foundation Nursery and Primary school Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North LGA, Anambra State killing two pupils.



News Credibility Score: 41%



