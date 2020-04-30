

News at a Glance



Two lorries transporting passengers concealed among livestock from Kano apprehended by security agents along Kaduna-Kano Tunde Ednut - Two lorries transporting passengers concealed among livestock from Kano apprehended by security agents along Kaduna-Kano … ContinueTwo lorries transporting passengers concealed among livestock from Kano apprehended by security agents along Kaduna-Kano



News Credibility Score: 21%



