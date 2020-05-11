

News at a Glance



Two more persons die in Sokoto as state records 12 deaths from covid-19 Ripples - The government of Sokoto State has confirmed the death of two more persons as a result of covid-19 pandemic. The fresh deaths recorded in the state on Sunday, took the number of persons to have died of the dreaded disease in the City Caliphate to 12.



News Credibility Score: 61%



