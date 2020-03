News at a Glance



Two states cannot manage one university, cede LAUTHEC to one – Alaafin tells Makinde, Oyetola Unknown Source - OYO, Nigeria – The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on Tuesday urged Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to cede the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso to one state and end the ...



News Credibility Score: 1%