Two truckload of 120 Almajiris intercepted at Gakem border in Cross River, sent back to North Wotzup NG - The Cross River State Government has again returned 120 Almajiris to their states. The Almajiris who attempted to enter Cross River State came in on Saturday night through the Gakem – Benue border.



