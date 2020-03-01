Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tyson Fury's wife, Paris, wants him to retire from boxing after facing Anthony Joshua
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Paris Fury, wife to Heavyweight Boxing champion, Tyson Fury, has come out to publicly appeal to her husband to retire from the sport after he fights Anthony Joshua later this year.Fury could meet Joshua at the end of the year if Joshua beats Kubrat ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


