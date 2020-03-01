

Tyson Fury's wife, Paris, wants him to retire from boxing after facing Anthony Joshua Linda Ikeji Blog - Paris Fury, wife to Heavyweight Boxing champion, Tyson Fury, has come out to publicly appeal to her husband to retire from the sport after he fights Anthony Joshua later this year.Fury could meet Joshua at the end of the year if Joshua beats Kubrat ...



