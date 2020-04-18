Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


UAE announces $5,500 fine for unauthorised COVID-19 information
The News  - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will fine people up to 5,500 dollars (20,000 dirhams) if they share medical information about the coronavirus that contradicts official

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 BREAKING – Anambra COVID-19 index case tests negative - Velox News, 1 hour ago
2 Abba Kyari: President Buhari Writes Tribute - Prompt News, 1 hour ago
3 Abba Kyari: Senate Deputy Majority Leader condoles Buhari - Velox News, 1 hour ago
4 Just in: Buhari pays glowing tribute to late Abba Kyari (full statement) - The News, 1 hour ago
5 Kyari’s death, will of God – Peter Obi - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 Recovered Coronavirus Patients Are Shockingly Testing Positive Again - KOKO TV Nigeria, 1 hour ago
7 Gunmen kidnap Anglican priest in Delta - Velox News, 2 hours ago
8 50 shanties gutted by fire in Ajegunle – says LASEMA - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
9 Kano govt debunks rumour of BUK VC testing positive for Coronavirus - Velox News, 2 hours ago
10 Four COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos - Daily Correspondents, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info