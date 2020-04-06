

UBA, Four Others To Open Special TSA For Covid-19 Donations. Inside Business Online - AMINA HUSSAINI, Abuja Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says the federal government is restructuring the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to accommodate the donations to fight COVID-19 which currently stands at N19.4 billion.



