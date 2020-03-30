

UBA donates N28.5m to fight COVID-19 in Kwara Vanguard News - The United Bank for Africa (UBA), on Monday, boosted the fight against Coronavirus in Kwara with a donation of N28.5m. The Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, who is the chairman of the Task Force Team for the fight against COVID-19 in the state, ...



