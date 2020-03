News at a Glance



UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk who was badly disfigured early this month, shares recovery photos Monte Oz Live - Early in March, UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk was disfigured after she and rival fighter Zhang Weili produced a ‘fight of the century’ display at the T-Mobile Arena. Both fighters traded so much blows and kicks during the fight that the UFC ...



News Credibility Score: 21%