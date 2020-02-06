Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK Singer, Daffy Blanco Shares More Details Of How Peruzzi Raped & Assaulted Her
Too Xclusive  - Daffy Blanco, the UK singer who accused Peruzzi of sexually harassing her has shared more details of the incident. In...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

First Reports:
Daffy Blanco has shed more light on her alleged rape accusation against Peruzzi—and in the process admitting that the Nigerian singer is talented and intelligent, the “mastermind of many hit songs in Nigeria.” We told you how Daffy Blanco, a UK singer, ...
GL Trends:
London based singer, Daffy Blanco has revealed the horrible things she went through in the hands of Nigerian singer, Peruzzi. In a recent interview with Kiss FM, the singer disclosed that she and Peruzziclicked on the first day they met.
Tori News:
The woman who accused singer, Peruzzi of rape has spilt some more tea about the allegation.


