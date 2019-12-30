Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK, US Considered Nigeria Naval Blockade over Saro-Wiwa Execution
This Day  - By Martin Plaut The UK and US considered a navy-backed oil embargo against Nigeria, following the 1995 execution of writer and activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, a document released by the UK government reveals.

