Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


UK and US considered Nigeria naval blockade over Saro-Wiwa execution
BBC Africa  - The UK and US considered an oil embargo after activist Ken Saro-Wiwa was hanged, document reveals.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Cholesterol levels in young adults can predict heart disease risk - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
2 UK and US considered Nigeria naval blockade over Saro-Wiwa execution - BBC Africa, 3 hours ago
3 Wife of Anambra State Governor, Osodieme Obiano spotted feeding and handing gift items to the poor and homeless in faraway America - Ebal's Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Read Obasanjo’s prayer for Gov. Ihedioha - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 Interview: Princewill speaks on his health, Amaechi, APC, Buhari and Rivers politics - 247 U Reports, 4 hours ago
6 Obama, Trump tied as most admired men, Michelle leads women - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Actress Empress Njamah Cries Out As She Loses 300 Fishes - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
8 Davido Take Sophia Momodu & Their Daughter Imade To Ghana For Vacation - Made 4 Naija, 4 hours ago
9 Burna Boy And Rema Make Obama's Favourite Songs Of 2019 List - 9ja News Arena, 4 hours ago
10 ‘What’s the outcry for?’ Senate dismisses concerns over N37bn for NASS renovation - Ripples, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info