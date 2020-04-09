

News at a Glance



UK blocks Nigeria’s plan to pay $110m to Bagudu — Report Vanguard News - THE United Kingdom is blocking the federal government's plan to pay $110 million believed to be a part of funds looted by the late Head of State, Sani Abacha, to the governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu.



News Credibility Score: 95%



