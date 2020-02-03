Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


UK police search homes in terror stabbing probe
The Guardian  - British police were searching two homes on Monday after shooting dead an extremist who knifed two people in London in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, as the government vowed a review of the system for the early release of convicted ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian army shelling in Idlib - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Government drags 70,000 Kebbi farmers to court for failing to repay rice loans offered by CBN - Nigerian Watch, 1 hour ago
3 Tricycle operators protest against ban in Lagos - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Fani-Kayode claims to know identity of suspect in attempt to bomb Living Faith - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Barnier and Johnson clash over post-Brexit ties - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Male villagers allegedly threatened to flog Kano Law School students for "teaching their wives to be disrespectful" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 I’m irrevocably committed to education sector, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 2 hours ago
8 Imo INEC office on fire - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 UK police search homes in terror stabbing probe - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 China Builds Hospital For Corona Virus In 8 Days - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info