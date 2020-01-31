Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
UK set to become 1st country to leave EU. What the move will change
Ripples Nigeria
- The United Kingdom is set to be the first country to leave the European Union (EU) after a three and a half year push which has seen two general elections and much political wrangling.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The United Kingdom (Britain) ended nearly 50 years (47 years) of integration with Europe, making a historic exit from the EU after years of bitter arguments to chart its own uncertain path. PM Boris Johnson said the country had “taken back control.” ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
There were scenes of celebration in London at 12am on Saturday morning as the United Kingdom officially left the European Union, finally giving effect to the result of the referendum on EU membership held in June 2016.
Daily Times:
More than 3 12 years after the landmark Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom will finally leave the European Union at 11 p.m. GMT on Friday. That means Britain will exit the bloc of 27 remaining countries and the bloc’s economic market of about 450 ...
The Guardian:
Britain leaves the European Union on Friday, ending more than four decades of economic, political and legal integration with its closest neighbours.
Information Nigeria:
On the 1st of February, 2020, the United Kingdom officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership. The long awaited exit happened more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum.
TVC News:
United Kingdom has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum. However, an 11-month transition period has begun and the UK will largely stick to EU rules.
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Britain on Friday ended almost half a century of European Union membership, making a historic exit after years of bitter arguments to Continue reading Brexit: Britain Finally Exits the European Union at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
NNN:
British media on Saturday suggested continuing division and uncertainty over Brexit, in spite of the country formally leaving the European Union late Friday. “What next?” asked the centre-left i newspaper, while The Telegraph said Johnson “ramps up ...
Today:
European Union (EU) member states gave their final formal go-ahead for Britain’s imminent departure from the bloc on Thursday, a day before Brexit is due to occur.
Nigerian Eye:
The United Kingdom will finally have its Brexit at 11 pm on Friday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to deliver an emotional divorce address in a broadcast.According to snippets of the broadcast published by Mail Online, Johnson will insist ...
Blueprint:
The UK has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership – and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum. The historic moment, which happened at the [...]
The News Guru:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed an “astonishing moment” as Britain formally left the European Union (EU) after 47 years on Friday, saying his government had “obeyed the people” who voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum.
City People Magazine:
Britain on Saturday began an uncertain future outside the European Union, hours after the historic end to almost half a century of EU membership was greeted with a mixture of…
My Celebrity & I:
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written a petition to the United Kingdom, United States and the European Union after...
Inside Business Online:
Britain on Friday will end almost half a century of integration with its closest neighbours and leave the European Union, starting a new — but still uncertain — chapter in its long history.
The News Chronicle:
After 47 years of sitting at the European Union’s top table, the UK on Friday exited the 28-member group to beat an independent path into a future some see as a new dawn and others a leap into the unknown.
News Wire NGR:
TheUnited Kingdomhas left the European Union, after 47 years of membership. After a 2016 referendum of UK voters resulted in a 52-48 percent win for the “leave” campaign, the country’s membership officially ceased at 23:00 GMT (midnight Brussels time).
Silverbird TV:
Britain has finally taken a bold step to be the first country ever to leave the European Union at 11:01 p.m. GMT on Friday. According to CNN, this development has occurred after three-and-a-half years with three prime ministers and seemingly endless ...
1st for Credible News:
Britain formally left the European Union (EU) after 47 years on Friday January 31st, 2020; with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying his government had “obeyed the people” who voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum.
Slayminded:
The United Kingdom has become the first country to exit the European Union after leaving the union at 11:00pm on Friday The European Union is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe. The referendum which ...
The New Era News:
History is been unfolding as the country’s membership of the EU ends today, after more than three years after the UK’s
City Voice:
Boris Johnson will hail “the dawn of a new era” for Britain as he celebrates Brexit day with a tax cut for 31 million people.
Business Hilights:
…As Nigel Farage says We love Europe, hate the EU The last official vote resuming the real countdown to the final exit of Britain from the European Union (EU) was conducted today at the EU Parliament in Brussels, the headquarters of EU with an ...
The New Diplomat:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail the “dawn of a new era” later, as the UK prepares to leave the European Union after 47 years.
More Picks
1
Boko Haram: Gory moment terrorist group beheads Adamawa CAN chairman (Graphic Video) -
1st for Credible News,
57 mins ago
2
Stop Putting These 5 Things On Your CV When Applying For A Job -
Brainnews Radio,
58 mins ago
3
A Deadly Influenza Virus Is Spreading Across America, 15 Million People Infected -
Edujandon,
1 hour ago
4
Davido, Chioma And Their Son Off To Dubai For His Elder Brother’s Wedding -
Edujandon,
1 hour ago
5
Comedian, AY and Wife Celebrate their Daughter on Her Birthday -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
6
VIDEO: Hausa riders in truckloads of okada move out of Lagos, leave Lagosians trekking -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
7
Horrific footage of a yelping dog being barbecued alive at a Chinese market (video) -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Amotekun: Biafra Security Service back in full force – Nnamdi Kanu -
Polis Online,
2 hours ago
9
Maryam Sanda would have been spared, if… – Senate President -
Oak TV,
2 hours ago
10
House Leadership Crisis: PDP cautions Speaker Gbajabiamila -
The Breaking Times,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...