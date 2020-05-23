Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK set to scale back Huawei role in 5G network ―Report
Vanguard News  - The United Kingdom (UK) will reduce Chinese tech giant Huawei’s controversial involvement in its 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Telegraph reported Saturday. UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, gave the green light to ...

12 hours ago
1 Federal judge in Michael Flynn case hires high-powered attorney to defend his decisions - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
2 ‘It’s only honourable we support Oke’s emergence’ - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
3 CSCS shareholders approve N4.3bn total dividend for 2019 – Gist Vile - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
4 ‘Oke’s emergence fraudulent’ - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 Kaduna Health Workers Defy El-rufai, Begin Strike - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Ihedioha’s attempt to stop probe unfortunate – Njemanze - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
7 Ondo: N4.3bn secret cash exposes Akeredolu, lawmakers’ cold war - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 Adeniyi Johnson: I didn’t cheat on Toyin Abraham with my wife - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
9 YOMI FABIYI: Why I used my late mother’s toothbrush - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
10 Sahara Reporters lied: I don’t have 64 accounts linked to BVN – Lagos Speaker - PM News, 6 hours ago
