UK to ban new petrol car sales from 2035
The Guardian  - Britain will bring forward a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035, including hybrids, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to announce on Tuesday.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Lady Shares Touching Story How She Delivered Her Baby By Herself In A Taxify Cab While Stuck In Traffic (Photos) - Tori News, 47 mins ago
2 OMG: Enugu local government chairman allegedly empowers women with head pans and shovels - Photo - News Vib, 53 mins ago
3 Uzodinma: Vacate office in two weeks – BZF - Authentic Nigeria, 54 mins ago
4 Ohaneze Hail South East Governors’ Move On Regional Security Outfit - Anaedo Online, 1 hour ago
5 Just in: Buhari gives Daniel Amokachi new appointment - The News, 1 hour ago
6 David Oyedepo Curses Miyetti Allah, Boko Haram After Church Bombing Attempt Failed - KOKO TV Nigeria, 1 hour ago
7 Okada Restriction: LASG rolls out 65 buses as palliative measures - Encomium Magazine, 1 hour ago
8 Iran sentences alleged CIA spy to death - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Pro- Biafra Group Gives Uzodinma Two Weeks to Vacate Seat - The Capital, 2 hours ago
10 Robert Pattison beats Brad Pitt and David Beckham to the title of World's Most Beautiful Man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
