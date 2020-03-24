Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


UNBELIEVABLE! Man City Star Sterling Could Actually Return To Liverpool (See Why)
Naija Loaded  - Manchester City winger, Raheem Sterling, has admitted he could return to Liverpool in the future. Sterling, during an Instagram Q&A, expressed his undying love for the Reds. When he was...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 "Miserable Death Await You"- Nigerians Reacts As Man Set Quran and Bible on Fire (Video) - AY Naija NG, 5 hours ago
2 GOOD MAN! Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Donates N396 Million To Fight Coronavirus - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
3 Mbaka Breaks Silence On Coronavirus See What He Says - Talk Glitz, 5 hours ago
4 COVID-19 forces Nigerian Navy to suspend recruitment exercise - Ripples Nigeria, 5 hours ago
5 Buhari expresses grief over killing of 47 by Boko Haram - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 You Need to Watch this Fun Vlog Episode with #BBNaija’s Khafi & Alex - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
7 Buhari expresses grief over killing of soldiers - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
8 Ajimobi tasks Alao Akala, 16 others to reconcile aggrieved Oyo APC members - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
9 At least 50 Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush - Al Jazeera English, 6 hours ago
10 Nigerian senator sneezes after removing face mask during a session at the chamber (Video) - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info