UNESCO sets up Bioethics office at Babcock Vanguard News - A UNIT of the International Network of UNESCO Chair in Bioethics (Haifa) has been established at Babcock University, BU. The approval was contained in a letter addressed to the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Iheanyichukwu Okoro.



News Credibility Score: 95%



