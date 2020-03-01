Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UNIABUJA Hands Over 4 Students To NECO For Prosecution Over Forged Result
Tori News  - Four Students of UNIABUJA have been handed over to NECO officials for forging their certificates to gain admission into the university.

3 hours ago
1 BAYELSA GUBER: SYLVA, OSHIOMOLE AIDED OUR VICTORY – @OfficialPDPNig - Leaders NG, 2 hours ago
2 Obiora Assumes Duty As New CBN Deputy Gov - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
3 Kaduna Killings: El-Rufai apologises for govt’s failure to protect victims - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Obiora assumes duty as new CBN DG - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 HMD Global Empowers Nigerian Students with Nokia ‘Change Ya Level’ Campus Tour - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus Scam: Nigerian woman gets her money back after buying sanitiser at N19,950 - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: FG facing challenges in tracking 156 passengers on index case flight ― Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Anambra doctors embark on indefinite strike - Paradise News, 2 hours ago
9 Leader Of South Korean Cult Goes On His Knees To Beg After He Was Accused Of Spreading Coronavirus In South Korea - Tori News, 2 hours ago
10 SA’s PRASA settles Eskom debt - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
