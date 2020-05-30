

News at a Glance



UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice Fresh News - By: Ilobun Donald A22-year-old 100Level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin, Edo State, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, has been brutally raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God branch in the city while reading.



News Credibility Score: 21%



