UNIBEN student Raped, Killed inside RCCG Church Biz Watch Nigeria - Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo, has reportedly died after she was raped Continue reading UNIBEN student Raped, Killed inside RCCG Church at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.



News Credibility Score: 92%