UNICEF to Immunize 2m against Yellow Fever in Ekiti
To curtail the spread of yellow fever in Ekiti State, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said it will immunize two million persons in the state to protect the population from the scourge.

12 hours ago
