

News at a Glance



UNIZIK promotes 24 to professorial cadre Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online UNIZIK promotes 24 to professorial cadre A total of twenty-four Academians have been promoted to the professorial cadre in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State. The varsity‘s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



